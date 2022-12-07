Saddleworth Singers to show off their talent at Christmas concert

SADDLEWORTH Singers are following up their appearance at a prestigious concert with their own festive performance.

And they showed their skills at Blackburn Cathedral in Lancashire as a centenary was celebrated.

The group, with new musical director Joseph Shaw and piano accompanist Michael Shiu, will be joined by Diggle Band at Christ Church, Friezland, on Friday, December 9.

There will be new songs, introduced to the choir by Joseph, as well as some old favourites of the choir and its audience.

It will also perform some of the numbers it performed at the National Association of Choirs Centenary Concert on November 19.

Angels from the Realms of Glory – a new arrangement, Do You Hear What I Hear?, Glow, and Mary Did You Know? were all sung by Saddleworth.

Additionally, all the invited choirs joined together to sing Music, a poem by Walter de la Mare, with music specially composed by Ronald Corp.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £10, although entry for children is free, and they are available from available from Uppermill Post Office, Victoria Tibbot, who can be contacted by calling 07773 951956, or on the door.

