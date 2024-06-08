Saddleworth Steam Fest: Igniting History for Charity in Uppermill

SADDLEWORTH Round Table is once again bringing a burst of vintage charm to Uppermill with Steam Fest 2024.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, which attracted enthusiasts and families from across the region, this year’s festival promises to be even more spectacular.

From 11 AM daily, visitors will be treated to a fascinating array of steam-powered vehicles, with festivities running until 4 PM on Sunday, June 9.

Oldham Athletic chairman and Greenfield resident Frank Rothwell has visited the event and has brought along some of his prized steam engines. Among his exhibits is the boat he famously rowed across the Atlantic Ocean as part of his fundraising efforts for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The festival showcases a diverse range of vintage steam vehicles, many of which have travelled considerable distances to be part of this event. One engine took more than three hours to cover the 20 miles to Saddleworth.

