Saddleworth Steam Fest returns for 2024

SADDLEWORTH’S Steam Fest is making a triumphant return this summer, promising two days of vintage machinery and family-friendly entertainment.

After a successful inaugural event in 2023, which saw steam and traction engines roll into Uppermill, the Saddleworth Round Table is once again hosting the celebration of all things steam-powered.

Scheduled for Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, the event will take place in Saddleworth Museum Car Park.

Attendees will have the opportunity to marvel at an impressive array of steam and traction engines meticulously restored and maintained by passionate enthusiasts.

One of the highlights of Steam Fest is the chance to take a ride aboard the historic vehicles as they chug up and down the High Street.

Organisers are anticipating an even greater turnout this year with vintage steam vehicles expected to travel from far and wide to participate.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

