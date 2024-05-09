Saddleworth store supports mountain rescue volunteers

TESCO’S famous motto is ‘Every Little Helps’ and that certainly applies to the Greenfield store’s support of its local mountain rescue team.

The community-spirited supermarket has donated £100 to Oldham Mountain Rescue Team, which is based in Greenfield.

The money will go towards the team’s annual rope rescue training weekend.

A spokesperson for Oldham MRT said: “A massive thank you to the awesome team at Tesco in Greenfield for donating £100 to go towards supplies for the upcoming Oldham Weekend, our annual rope rescue training weekend.

“Tesco Greenfield has been a continuous support of the team ever since the first day the store opened and we are incredibly grateful to them for showing this dedication to our charity.”

Oldham MRT provides a rescue service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to help save lives and alleviate distress in upland and mountain areas.

The team’s services are funded almost entirely by public donations and provided by a team of more than 50 volunteers who work alongside the police, ambulance, and fire services.

