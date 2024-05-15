Saddleworth Students Going for Gold!

CELEBRATIONS abound as former students Martin, Ciera, Leah, and Tom proudly received their Duke of Edinburgh Gold awards at Buckingham Palace this week.

Their journey began at Saddleworth School, where they embarked on the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) program with the bronze and silver levels.

From navigating the great outdoors to volunteering in their communities, they embraced the challenges and opportunities that the DofE offered.

Receiving the Gold award at Buckingham Palace is a testament to their individual achievements.

Congratulations to these exceptional young individuals.

