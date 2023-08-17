Saddleworth students put in an A* performance in their A-levels

THE RESULTS are in for students around Saddleworth who nervously woke to find out how they had done in their A-levels.

And there are plenty of success stories after hard work and perseverance paid off.

Many from the area made their way to Oldham Sixth Form College to collect their grades on Thursday, August 17.

Smiles beamed and sighs of relief echoed around the complex as hopes were achieved, meaning many can take the next step on the oath towards the career they desire.

Josh Bruton, of Greenfield, could not stop smiling after learning he gained A* in maths, further maths and physics, as well as a B in politics.

And he will follow in another family member’s footsteps by studying at Oxford University, where he will study maths.

“I’m very, very, very happy about that,” said former Saddleworth School pupil Josh, whose sister Megan also went to Oxford.

“Hopefully that’s going to a great, fun four years and I’d like to say I’m keeping my options open career-wise, I’m absolutely not sure at all about what I’ll do after my degree.

“But I think that’s the beauty of a degree like that. There’s a wide rage of things I could go into.

“When I woke up, I was very nervous. The alarm went off on my phone at 8.30am and I instantly went to my e-mails. I just had to see.

“Thankfully, the nerves soon subsided.”

Nicholas Barrow, also of Greenfield, achieved what he wanted to be able to study English Literature at Huddersfield University.

And after gaining a B in English, C in film studies and D in politics, he said: “I’m hoping to go into teaching, but I’ve not fully decided if I’m being honest.

“I’m definitely happy and relieved, you just don’t k ow what you’re going to get, so you’re worried, aren’t you?”

Heidi Ziemniak, of Waterhead, is targeting a career as a paramedic after scoring an A* in sociology, A in psychology and B in biology.

While Hannah Lees, who hails from the area she shares her surname with, has her eyes on Spain after gaining A in history, sociology and Spanish.

And after studying Spanish at Bangor University, she fancies teaching the language at a secondary school or becoming an interpreter.

“I just really like the language,” Hannah, who went to St Damian’s RC Science College in Ashton-under-Lyne, said simply. “I liked it at GCSE, so I did it at A-level and I really like the idea of being multi-lingual.”

Hannah was joined at the college by classmate Teddy Bland, who got an A* in Spanish, B in English and B in drama.

He has been accepted on a degree course in Spanish and linguistics at York University and shares his friend’s passion.

He said: “There’s a lot I like about Spain and as several of our class were Spanish and having studied the subject, I feel like we’ve a relationship with the culture now – and the language is nice.”

