Saddleworth Supports Ukraine with over £40,000 worth of aid donations

FOUR Grasscroft men have spearheaded a community campaign to collect and deliver essential items and aid worth more than £40,000 to those in need in Ukraine.

Lee Dyer, Steve Tassaker, Steven Rigby and Charles Brierley came up with the idea of ‘Saddleworth Supports Ukraine’ to help refugees fleeing to Eastern Europe.

They set a target of raising £10,000 and held a drop-off point at Dinnerstone Restaurant in Uppermill, asking for items such as nappies, toothpaste/brushes, blankets, first aid kits, socks, shoes, and warm clothes.

Then carrying two tonnes of donated aid they made the trip in vans to Medyka in Poland – one of the main crossing point for refugees – to deliver the supplies.

They wrote on their Just Giving page: “We are organising a collection in conjunction with the Ukraine Centre in Manchester, who are struggling to take essential items to these refugees.

“Individually we can make a small difference. Collectively, we can help make a difference to thousands of lives.”

They delivered the items to various warehouses and drop-off points, ready for them to be handed out to those in need.

They posted updates throughout their journey on Facebook, talking about the other volunteers they met from around the world, as well as thousands of refugees.

Donations are still being accepted on the Just Giving page:

www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/saddleworth-supports-ukraine

