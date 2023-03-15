Saddleworth talent Morgan signs for world champions

SADDLEWORTH Rangers can lay claim to being the breeding ground of another of the country’s top rugby league talents after Morgan Barraclough Watson signed for St Helens.

Spotted in the final game of the 2021 season playing for the Shaw Hall Bank Road club’s under-16s, he has impressed in the scholarship ranks.

So much so, the four-times defending Super League champions and new World Club Challenge winners have put him on their books.

Former Saddleworth School pupil Morgan will now be developed by the same system that brought through Test stars Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Matty Lees and the legendary James Roby.

However, the club where it all started is taking great pride in putting another young talent on the way towards becoming a star.

