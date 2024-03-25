Saddleworth teenager makes global fashion hot-list

A SADDLEWORTH teenager has been named one of the world’s top new catwalk models by a leading industry website.

Libby Bennett made the ‘Top Newcomers’ list after modelling for leading brands including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Christian Dior, JW Anderson and Moschino during the recent London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks.

The 18-year-old from Grasscroft is one of just 24 models to make the exclusive list, which is selected by experts from across the fashion industry in conjunction with models.com.

“It’s a real honour to be one of the Top Newcomers and be in the company of so many other talented models,” said Libby, after hearing the news.

During London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks, Libby took part in 20 catwalk shows at venues that included the famous Louvre Gallery and the Grand Palais Ephemere in the French capital.

Libby, who is also an accomplished drummer, is hoping the recognition will help build her career in the fashion industry in the months ahead.

The teenager, who has been modelling for little more than a year, was one of the stars of the Chanel Metiers d’Art fashion show in Manchester’s Northern Quarter last December.

The show famously featured a specially built covered catwalk in Thomas Street nicknamed the ‘Chanel Tunnel’. It was attended by 600 guests, including A-list celebrities Kristen Stewart, Hugh Grant, Alexa Chung, Doctor Who actress Jenna Coleman and Salford poet John Cooper Clarke.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

