Saddleworth to be left without trains for almost a month

PEOPLE looking to travel from Saddleworth by rail face a problem – no trains.

Work at Huddersfield station will mean the line between the West Yorkshire town and Stalybridge will be completely closed for almost a month.

That will leave those wanting to get a service from Greenfield without anything to catch from August 30 until September 29.

Huddersfield station will see its platforms and track reconstructed, strengthening work to the viaduct, replacement of a bridge at John William Street and track renewals and signalling work.

As a result, the line will be shut meaning diversionary routes will be put in place – leaving those in Saddleworth facing rail replacement buses, which will operate every 30 minutes.

The work is part of the muti-billion pound Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), which will see 70 miles of track electrified, tunnels and bridges altered and several stations modernised.

Greenfield station will see huge redevelopment work to give both platforms step-free access.

The Moorgate Halt level crossing is also proving a stumbling block, with opposition to TRU’s proposals.

And bosses have organised two drop-in events to provide more information about the proposals.

Uppermill’s Saddleworth Museum will host one on Thursday, July 10 from 3pm until 7pm, the day after one at Mossley AFC’s Seel Park.

Bespoke display boards will presenting key information on scheme proposals, along with copies of the Red Line Boundary Plans showing the extent of the proposed works, photomontages to illustrate the visual impact of the scheme and Traffic Regulation Plans relating to proposed changes in vehicle access and movement.

People will also be able to ask questions to those working on the scheme.