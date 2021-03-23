Saddleworth to take part in day of national reflection

RESIDENTS are being asked to participate in a moment of reflection with Oldham Council today as together we mark the one-year anniversary of the first UK lockdown.

A one-minute silence will be conducted across the borough at 12 noon to remember those who have lost their lives during this time, including 709 who have sadly died from Coronavirus in Oldham.

Several more organisations across the country are also supporting this National Day of Reflection, with residents being invited to place daffodils in their windows as a symbol of hope, and to light a torch on their doorstep at 6pm for a second minute of silence.

This evening Oldham’s Civic Centre tower will light yellow in another small gesture to those who are no longer with us.

The last 12 months have been incredibly hard for everyone, especially for those who have lost close family and friends and have been prevented from grieving with their loved ones.

Leader of Oldham Council, Councillor Sean Fielding, said: “This time last year, none of us could ever have imagined the devastating impact that the Coronavirus pandemic would have on all of our lives.

“And whilst we are now slowly returning to normality as more restrictions ease, for some of us recovery will be a lot harder to get through as we remember those we have sadly lost throughout the pandemic.

“Losing someone close is never an easy process, especially when we are unable to comfort those who need it the most. My thoughts go out to the hundreds of families and friends across our borough who have had to experience this.

“I want to take this opportunity to encourage everyone in Oldham to join me in a special minute of reflection at 12 noon today for those who are no longer with us.

“They may be gone, but we will always remember them.

“Take care and stay safe.”

Oldham’s first case of Coronavirus was discovered on 4 March 2020 and since then the borough has had 22,305 positive cases confirmed.

For more information on the latest guidance in Oldham, please visit www.oldham.gov.uk/Coronavirus. For details on bereavement support available, please visit www.oldham.gov.uk/bereavement