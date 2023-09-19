Saddleworth to vote again in parish council by-election

SADDLEWORTH is set to go back to the polls following the resignation of one of its parish councillors.

Graham Talboys-Smith has stepped down from his seat in the Diggle and Dobcross ward, less than six months after the last elections.

And rather than co-opt someone on to the group, which already had two seats remaining vacant, a new vote is set to take place.

It is believed to requirement of 10 people within the ward requesting an election has been met.

Grotton-based Mr Talboys-Smith, one of the organisers of that area’s Whit Friday Brass Band Contest, has already been removed from the list of parish councillors.

Saddleworth Independent understands borough councillor Max Woodvine, who lost out in the Uppermill ward in May, is likely to be in the running for this fresh vote, which will take place in or before November 9.

Whoever is elected will stand alongside Cllrs Linda Dawson and Kathryn Phillips in Diggle and Dobcross.

A notice states: “A casual vacancy has occurred in the office of Councillor for the Diggle and Dobcross Ward of Saddleworth Parish Council following the resignation on September 1, 2023 of Graham Talboys-Smith.”

