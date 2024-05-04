SADDLEWORTH is home to a new event showing off the artistic talent in the area with its first ever Art trail.

We all know the villages are home to great photographers, painters, potters and other creative minds.

Now a total of 21 – 15 artists and six groups – have got together and will open up for people over the bank holiday weekend on May 4-6.

Venues such as Uppermill’s Cross Keys Inn, Limekiln Café, St Chad’s Church, Saddleworth Museum and Gallery and Millyard Gallery will host exhibitions.

Delph’s Frostery Living and St Thomas’ Church, Diggle’s Kilngreen Church, Lydgate Parish Hall, Springhead Community Centre and Bright Futures School in Greenfield will also open their doors, along with others.

And a number including painter Laura Skillbeck, lino-printmaker Sean Willis and textile artist Marilyn McNeill will be inviting people into their homes.

A chance to try your hand at needle felting will also be given and Linda Edwards, who will be exhibiting at Uppermill’s Cross Keys, believes it is easy to see why Saddleworth has such a creative heart,

She said: “This is indeed the first Saddleworth Art Trail.

“The concept started late last year with a few local artists getting together to put the idea forward to see if they could generate enough interest

“It soon became clear there was lots of interest and the Saddleworth Art Trail was formed.

“It’s been very exciting for everyone involved generating ideas for venues and we are thrilled with the support from local businesses.

“We hope that because of the amazing variety of creatives in the area that this can become an annual event.

“And Saddleworth is a very inspirational area for artists and artisans with its local history, traditions and wonderful scenery.”

Saddleworth Art Trail will see paintings, textiles, ceramics, printmaking, an interactive installation, photography and even the needle felting workshop in Springhead.

Linda added: “It will prove to be a very colourful and varied event.

“It’s a great opportunity to see the work of local artists and artisans across the area and what promises to be a great day out for everyone.”

The artists and premises are listed on the posters advertising the event.

Hard copies of the posters can be collected from post offices in Uppermill, Delph and Dobcross as well as Saddleworth Museum or at any of the venues taking part.

For any further information please contact Linda Edwards at lindaedwards100@gmail.com

