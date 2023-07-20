Saddleworth train ticket office closure ‘exclusionary’, says MP

PLANS to close the ticket office at Saddleworth’s only train station are an example of an ‘exclusionary policy’, the area’s MP believes.

Greenfield has been included on a list of steps where in-person service will be replaced by a vending under the Rail Delivery Group’s proposal.

Vending machines and online purchases will be the way to buy tickets as 45 Northern-operated facilities and 16 by Avanti West Coast, including Manchester Piccadilly, have been earmarked.

Now Debbie Abrahams MP has spelled out her concerns over the plan in a letter to the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

She wrote: “I am extremely worried about the impact that these plans will have on both elderly and disabled constituents, and the tens of thousands across the country.

“The face-to-face support that staff at ticket offices offer is paramount for both disabled and older people to use our train system.

“For many, the offices also function as a place to seek assistance. And while technology can certainly a play a role, it is hard not to feel that this move is made to Increase ‘efficiency’ without a regard for their impacts on disabled and older people, for example, both older and disabled people are more likely to experience digital exclusion.

“This is exactly the sort of exclusionary policy-making that must be stopped.”

RMT union members have held protests, which saw leaflets snapped up by those who will be affected by the plan.

And leading official Conor Price said: “The community’s opposed to the closure. It protects accessibility for people with things like mobility needs or visual impairments.

“It would also increase anti-social behaviour. There’s already quite a lot of that on this line anyway. If you remove the staff, it’s only going to make it worse.

“People want a human face on the railway, they don’t want to be travelling about on a network like the wild west, where there’s no-one there.

“People in the booking office are always very helpful. They help people get the cheapest ticket available as very often they’re confused.

“And the majority of tickets sold at stations are sold through booking offices, not through vending machines, which is contrary to what bosses will have you believe.

“If the vending machine breaks, there would be no-one there to help but you may still get the penalty fare of £100 through no fault of your own. We should be encouraging people to travel by train.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has joined the thousands of people who have signed petitions calling for ticket offices to be kept open.

He told Transport Secretary <ark Harper it is “wholly inadequate” and called for an immediate suspension to operator Northern’s process – or he will consider legal action.

In a letter, he said: “In Greater Manchester alone, 58 stations face the closure of their ticket office, often coupled with dramatic reductions in the times staff will be on hand to assist passengers.

“Given the disproportionate levels of disruption and poor services that rail customers in the north continue to suffer, a highly visible and reassuring staff presence has never been more important.

“I am calling for Northern’s consultation process to be suspended with immediate effect.

“Such is the seriousness of this issue, if you are unable to accede to this request, I will have no option but to consider what legal remedies are available.”

