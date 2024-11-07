Saddleworth venue announces six-figure fundraising drive as centenary approaches

A SADDLEWORTH institution has announced plans to raise £100,000 to develop it as a community theatre.

Millgate Arts Centre in Delph has already established itself as top venue on the back of hard work by volunteers.

But it now hopes to collect a six-figure sum in its Building The Future scheme to help it become even better through to the centenary celebration of Saddleworth Players in 2027.

It is hoped that in the summer of 2025, the main auditorium stage will be completely refurbished and modernised, which will benefit performers and provide a better experience for our audiences.

Future plans will focus on improving different parts of Millgate and further developing its youth group (SPY Theatre), ensuring the younger generation develop skills on and off stage, which will secure the future of live theatre.

A spokesperson said: “Millgate Arts Centre is a charity whose dedicated volunteers run a community theatre in Saddleworth, with the aim of providing the very best quality theatre, live music, comedy, cabaret, film and pantomime.

“By donating, you will form a vital part of our Building the Future Appeal with a target to raise £100,000 over the next three years.

“Help us to continue to be the home of community theatre in Saddleworth.”

Andrew Mann, of both Saddleworth Players and Millgate Arts Centre, added: “We wanted to recognise the centenary that’s coming up and what we’re aiming to do is develop the building and the people within it.

“What we’ve always said we want to be is the creative hub of Saddleworth. We want to build and make this place even better than we can make it now.”

People can get involved in a number of ways – with a one off or regular donation, becoming a Friend of the Millgate or giving a seat your name.

It can be done online by clicking https://millgateartscentre.co.uk/home/make-a-one-off-donation/ for the first method or https://millgateartscentre.co.uk/home/become-a-friend-of-millgate-arts-centre/ for the second.

If you want to give a seat your name, which costs £150 or £50 a year for three years, you can click https://millgateartscentre.co.uk/home/millgate-auditorium-appeal/.

People can also raise funds by seeking sponsors when taking part in races and events, like Saddleworth’s Santa Dash on Saturday, December 7, or buy simply buying tickets to productions.

*FULL information can be found at www.millgateartscentre.co.uk/home/support-us/ or you can contact John Tanner or Andrew Mann by emailing buildingthefuture@millgateartscentre.co.uk.

