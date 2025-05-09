Saddleworth viaduct to be lit up one again by major rail work

A FAMILIAR Saddleworth landmark will be lit up once again as major rail work continues.

But after those behind a multi-billion pound project initially told people the operation on the viaduct in Uppermill will take place on the weekend of May 16-18, Saddleworth Independent has learned it will happen seven days earlier.

Floodlights will again be placed on the area above High Street, along with Den Lane, as it is done through the night.

Saddleworth Independent has been told tamping work, packing ballast under the track, is planned from the evening of May 9 until May 11.

However, unlike the last time Transpennine Route Upgrade was in the area, there will be no road closures.

Letters have been sent out to people and businesses in the area, warning of noise and increased lighting, have been sent out.

However, the additional lights have already attracted complaints, with TRU staff insisting they are already using a system that provides the least amount of disruption.

An email form community relations executive Julia Leung – which provided the wrong date – to Saddleworth West and Lees Councillor Sam Al-Hamdani states: “We are keen to ensure any disturbance is kept to a minimum.

“The issues raised were escalated to the project manager in the area, who confirmed the lighting in use was specifically chosen to be low-level to minimise light pollution for nearby residents while still ensuring the safety of our team during night time working.

“I am really sorry for the inconvenience that has been caused by our work.

“The lighting will be switched on from Friday night to Monday morning. After that, the lighting will be removed.”

The TRU scheme will see 70 miles of track from Manchester to York electrified and several adaptations and alterations in Saddleworth, including major work at Greenfield Station, which will make it more accessible.

However, it has already reached a stumbling block over what to do with the Uppermill level crossing known as Moorgate Halt.