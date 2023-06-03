Saddleworth walks it way on a wondrous Whit Friday

HUNDREDS of people from Saddleworth came together as the area marked Whit Friday with annual walks.

And they were joined by some foreign visitors, who had flown thousands of miles to be a part of it.

Uppermill Band did the honours by starting proceedings at 9am with a march along the village’s High Street.

And all over the area, churches and Sunday schools of all denominations turned out in a spectacle backed by glorious sun.

Some of those taking part were certainly strangers to Saddleworth, as Switzerland-based Brass Band Emmental led the Whit Walk in Denshaw.

Compatriots Musik Frohsinn Oberburg were also involved in Uppermill.

While one member of Uppermill Band travelled all the way from Canada just to take part!

In Greenfield, Dorset-based Shaftesbury Town Silver Band was represented on the bass drum while the streets of Delph were packed with walkers.

