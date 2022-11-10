Saddleworth war heroes commemorated with poppy gesture

SADDLEWORTH’S fallen soldiers are being remembered with poppy crosses that have been placed on the area’s Commonwealth War Graves.

A total of 20 men who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country have been honoured with the recognition by Councillors Max Woodvine and Luke Lancaster.

Those buried in graves that could not be identified will be commemorated at Pots and Pans, the area’s main War Memorial.

Six sites have seen crosses placed in them as the country enters its period of remembrance, with Armistice Day on Friday, November 11 and Remembrance Sunday on November 13.

St. Chad’s Church in Uppermill has the most, on graves for C. Buckley, S. Smith, F. Walton, D. Wood, H. Cliff, W. Sykes, L. Holden, F. Jackson, E. Kirkham, and P. Peters

R.Robinson is recognised at St. Anne’s Church, Lydgate, while Christ Church, Friezland has them for A. Brown, W. H. Silvester, and J. F. Tanner.

Holy Trinity Church, Dobcross hosts the resting place of E. G. Ackroyd, St. Thomas’ Church, Heights holds those of T. A. Hill and L. E. H. Schofield and Independent Church, Delph has seen M. Whitehead, W. Helps, and W. Jennings recognised.

Considering many of their families are no longer around locally, the councillors made sure the fallen are not forgotten.

Cllr Woodvine said: “As time passes so too does the memory of the many men who made the ultimate sacrifice all those decades ago.

“So Luke and I wanted to pay particular attention this Remembrance to ensure that their legacy lives on. They defeated tyranny and for our today they truly gave their tomorrow.”

Cllr Lancaster added: “Max and I, in our early 20s, are the youngest councillors in Oldham and we cannot comprehend the horrors of war that were witnessed by men who were of similar ages to us.

“Their youth and innocence makes their sacrifice so much more monumental.”

