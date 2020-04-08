Saddleworth weather for the Easter bank holiday weekend

Typical. The decent weather continued this week as has the ‘lockdown’.

It’s been very dry since we were limited on outdoor activities and even after all of the rain in the previous months, our gardens could do with a shower or two.

A clear change to drier weather as we approached and entered ‘lockdown’

Thursday: A misty start then warm sunny spells developing. The warmth could well develop a shower or two, mostly towards the Pennines and pleasantly warm. Max 18°C

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few bright spells. It was expected to be cooler but it looks like we will sneak another warm one despite the lack of sunshine. Becoming breezy and towards evening some showers could again break out, this time from the south-west. Max 17°C

Weekend: Cooler and cloudy; risk of rain.

Saturday: Certainly feeling cooler and overcast with some rain scattered here and there. Brighter spells possible later in the day. Max 13°C

Sunday: Not looking too bad actually. Rain should remain to the south so although it is cooler there should be some pleasant sunny spells around. Max 12°C

Outlook: Looks like high pressure will build back in from the north. This will introduce some cool air for a day or so, and some chilly nights. As the week progresses becoming warmer. Plenty of dry weather on the cards too. We really are now well and truly in a dry spell.

March 2020 Stats

Max 17.4°C (25th)

Min -1.9°C (6th)

Av. 6.2°C

Av. Dew Pt 2.1°C

Wettest 18.8mm (9th)

Av. Humidity 76%

Av. Barometer 1016.7 hPa

Max Gust 47.2mph (11th)

Av. Wind Direction WSW

Rain 74mm

Rain Registered Days 15

Dry Days 16

Air Frosts 2

Forecast Issued: Wednesday the 8th of April at 2:50pm

