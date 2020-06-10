Saddleworth weather: it’s going to get humid

It’s been a bit of an unsettled week, something we haven’t been used to since lockdown began but at least we’ve had some welcome rain (27.2mm this month). Warmer air is on its way back.

Thursday: A cloudy morning with some showers pushing in from the east. It will tend to be a drier and brighter afternoon but rain back late-evening. Feeling warmer despite it being particularly windy with 30mph gusts. Max 17°C

Friday: Remaining windy with some morning showers pushing away. Bright spells follow and it will start to feel a little humid. Max 19°C

Weekend: Muggy and warm with winds easing. Risk of a storm.

Saturday: Any early heavy rain moves away to the north then warm sunny spells develop and not as windy as recently. Winds will start to shift southeasterly and it will become humid and with this muggy air, a few hefty showers or even thunderstorms could arrive for the evening or even late-afternoon. Max 21°C

Dew points on the rise meaning it will feel muggy and humid this weekend

Sunday: Overall a drier day for most with just a scattering of showers. Still warm and humid (perhaps not as much as Saturday) with some sunny spells. Most likely to be the best day of the weekend. Max 22°C

Outlook: Mostly settled at first with warm bright spells and the odd shower. Temperatures around 20°C. General thinking after that is, warm, a little humid at times with a risk of downpours/thunderstorms.

Thanks,

Jon

Forecast Issued: Wednesday the 10th of June at 6:25pm

