Saddleworth West and Lees the priority in ‘confusing’ times

SADDLEWORTH West and Lees’ councillor is predicting a ‘messy and confusing’ time after Oldham Council slipped into no overall control.

Liberal Democrat Mark Kenyon held on in the poll on Thursday, May 2, receiving 1,603 votes – 978 more than nearest competitor, independent Paul Shilton.

And while he is delighted to have won, he can see nothing but issues for the borough authority.

Cllr Kenyon told Saddleworth Independent: “I’m over the moon!

“This is the third time I’ve been elected to be a councillor for Grotton, Springhead and Lees.

“It means I can carry on working hard to get the best deal possible for our wonderful villages with my amazing colleagues, Alicia Marland and Sam Al-Hamdani.”

Oldham Council’s new make-up sees 16 of its 60 councillors described as independent. However, their disparate status sparks concern.

How will it work? Will they be able to co-exist? Will it end up going around in circles?

That is why Cllr Kenyon is determined to focus on his ward first.

He added: “There are seven different types of ‘independent’ councillors, plus Labour and Conservative.

“It’s going to be messy and confusing.

“For me, Alicia and Sam, our number one guiding principle is that we do our level best for Grotton, Springhead and Lees first.

“If we can do that while helping to do some good for the wider borough in these confusing times, then great.

“To be clear, our absolute first goal is our ward and the brilliant people who live and work in it.”

