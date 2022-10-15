Saddleworth will remember them

SADDLEWORTH will honour fallen soldiers at various services and gatherings across the community to mark Remembrance Day.

The Royal British Legion (RBL) launches its annual Poppy Appeal across the United Kingdom on Thursday October 27, raising funds to support the armed forces community.

Poppy Days, involving uniformed personnel from the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force, veterans and supporters, will take place throughout the country, including Manchester on Saturday, November 5.

The poppies will be worn proudly at services and gatherings to mark Remembrance Day.

The Saddleworth Branch of the RBL is holding a short Remembrance Service on Monday, November 7 at the memorial in St Chad’s Gardens, Uppermill, starting at 7pm.

Then on Friday, November 11, there will be another short service at the same place, starting at 10.45am.

And that evening an Oldham Festival of Remembrance will be held at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, run by the Oldham Liaison of Ex-Service Associations, with assistance from Oldham’s RBL Branches.

There will be entertainment from artist Sparks, Boarshurst Band and Oldham Scottish Pipe Band.

Any associations or groups are welcome to attend and join the banner party.

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the night starting at 7pm. Tickets cost £5 and are available from Alison Clowes: email Saddleworth.ViceChairman@rbl.community or call 07725 036172.

Then the traditional service at Pots and Pans will be held on Remembrance Sunday, November 13, starting at 10.45am.

The RBL would appreciate help with handing out service sheets and poppies. Contact Alison Clowes in advance or on the day.

Also on Sunday, November 13 is a Remembrance Service in Lees. A procession will assemble in Thomas Street at 10.10am to proceed to the war memorial for a service at 10.30am. And on the same day in Austerlands is a service at the village’s war memorial at 11am, which will include the laying of a poppy wreath from the Duke of Wellington’s West Riding Regiment.

The link with the Regiment is a reminder to residents of the area’s Yorkshire roots and the Regiment’s Coats of Arms heads the main column on the war memorial.

In Oldham, a service will take place at the war memorial, opposite the Old Town Hall, starting at 10.50am. A procession will assemble at New Radcliffe Street at 10.20am and proceed to the War Memorial at 10.30am.

Representatives of all organisations, uniformed services and the public are invited to attend any of the services and there is the chance to place wreaths on the memorials.

The year ends with the RBL Christmas Concert at Gorton Monastery on Sunday, December 11 (6.30pm for 7pm start), including a parade of Standards and the Act of Remembrance.

Tickets cost £15 and are available from Joe Larrigan: call 07776 092862 or email GreaterManchester.Chairman@rbl.community

• Find out more about the RBL and Poppy Days online: www.britishlegion.org.uk

