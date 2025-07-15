Saddleworth woman hopes to make a splash after co-creating new swimming app

A SADDLEWORTH woman is going in at the deep end with a new app for swimming teachers, schools and operators.

Atlantis: The Swimming Teachers’ App has launched after almost 12 months of development and testing.

And at the heart of it all is Krystal Buckley, who may live in Kent but calls Delph home.

The platform is designed to revolutionise, simplify and digitise how swimming teachers create lesson plans, step up their continuous professional development (CPD), and find teaching opportunities in their local area.

Users can access a comprehensive library of videos demonstrating best practices, an in-app lesson planner, CPD resources and a jobs board allowing swimming teachers to search for full-time jobs, cover or emergency cover in their area using geolocation.

The app is the brainchild of Krystal and her Triton Training co-founder and director, Emma Tugby.

Both started their business back in 2019, just months before the Covid-19 pandemic after spotting a gap in the market following the shift to online, remote learning.

They also identified the need for swimming teachers to have one reliable source of information and resources to support their careers, and an opportunity to help swim schools find new teachers.

They said as the app was launched on Monday, July 14: “We’re delighted to be launching Atlantis: The Swimming Teachers’ App.

“It’s been a real labour of love for us and we know from our experience as swimming teachers and tutors that this is something the industry has needed for a long time.

“The feedback we’ve had from teachers during the testing phase of Atlantis has been amazing. We’re really looking forward to bringing the app to a bigger audience and helping swimming teachers across the whole of the UK progress their careers.”

In January 2024, Triton Training was selected from hundreds of applications from organisations across the UK to receive funding from Ufi VocTech Trust, an independent charity focused on unlocking the full potential of technology to get adults learning.

Atlantis is compatible with all Apple and Android smartphones or tablets and is available to download now from Apple Store and Google Play Store.

The app provides limited access to users free of charge, while subscribers who sign up before December 31 will be able to use Atlantis’ full suite of premium content at a promotional launch price of just £6.99 per month, or £69.90 for their first year.

Teni Oguntayo, Project and Partnerships Officer at Ufi, added: “Atlantis: The Swimming Teachers’ App delivers real value for both learners and instructors.

“It’s simple to navigate, packed with high-quality content, and easy to use.

“We’re proud to have supported Triton Training on this project and excited to see the app help swimming teachers succeed in their work.”