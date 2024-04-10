Saddleworth Women’s Morris and Clog line up for debut dance

SADDLEWORTH Women’s Morris and Clog side will pull on their dancing shoes for their first ever outing on Saturday, April 27.

The group – which is the first of its kind in Saddleworth – was formed in January and has already swelled to 25 members who practice every week at Denshaw Village Hall.

Now they will show off their new-found talents when they perform in Uppermill by the memorial in the park and at the Museum car park, meeting at 12.30pm to dance at 1.30pm in the park.

They hope to be sporting a new distinctive and striking uniform and will don traditional lace-up shoes for this season as clogs take more time to source.

Lucy Marstin, Squire and Forewoman, told the Saddleworth Independent: “We want the afternoon to be quite relaxed as it’s our first time out in public.

“Practices are going incredibly well. We have two dances complete in the North West Morris style and a third dance in the works. We also have two traditional clog step dances.

“The team has worked incredibly hard during practice in the three short months we have been meeting and always give their best effort.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team and what we are achieving.”

She added that Saddleworth Morris Men, who celebrate their 50th anniversary this year, have been very supportive of the Women’s group and invited them to dance at Saddleworth Rushcart event in August.

Eddie, a member of Saddleworth Morris Men for 24 years, has helped to get the group off the ground and learning new dances from scratch ready for their first appearance.

Lucy commented: “We are absolutely honoured to be invited to this year’s Saddleworth Rushcart and will be joining the men along with other teams from around the UK for the entire weekend.

“The men’s and women’s teams are entirely separate entities but will undoubtedly end up dancing at some of the same events in the future.

“Moving forward I am eager for the team to appear in Saddleworth as much as possible and to attend events in the wider Morris community during the summer and autumn.

“The team has a few dance invitations already. We will be attending Holmfirth Folk Festival in May and dancing at St Mary’s School in Greenfield at their Summer Fate in July.”

Saddleworth Women’s Morris and Clog welcomes any aspiring Morris women or musicians to join them. No dance experience required. They meet at Denshaw Village Hall, Ripponden Road, every Wednesday at 8pm.

Find out more on their Facebook page: https://tinyurl.com/57ks2rm6 or email them on saddleworthwomensmorrisclog@gmail.com

Read more about 50 years of Saddleworth Morris Men here.

