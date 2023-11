SADDLEWORTH Women’s Morris and Clog are opening their doors for a Taster Event on Wednesday, December 13.

Join Saddleworth’s newest Morris team for an evening of dancing, music and socialising.

The event will be held from 8pm-10pm at Denshaw Village Hall, Ripponden Road, Denshaw.

For more information, email saddleworthwomensmorrisclog@gmail.com

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print