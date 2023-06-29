Saddleworth youngsters receive England rugby league call

TWO of Saddleworth Rangers’ most promising rugby league products have received international recognition with England call-ups.

Jack Sinfield and Nolan Tupaea have made the nation’s academy squad to take on France in Saint Gaudens on Saturday, July 8.

And after learning all they know at Shaw Hall Bank Road, they are set to show what they can do in Europe.

Sinfield – son of rugby league legend, now England rugby union defence coach Kevin – has featured in Super League this season for Leeds Rhinos.

And Warrington Wolves starlet Tupaea, whose father Shane is closely associated with Rangers, was selected after scoring a try for Lancashire in the 32-32 Academy Origin draw with Yorkshire in May.

England Academy head coach Paul Anderson said: “Academy Origin is about preparing players for international competition – and travelling to the south of France to take on a slightly older French side in their own backyard will provide a stern test.

“All of the players making the trip have the potential to become elite performers on the domestic and international stage – as do a number of players who have just missed out on selection. Their time will come.

“Like the playing squad, the backroom team is also drawn from clubs from across the Academy competition and I’d like to thank them for their buy-in and support for what we are trying to achieve.

“The pinnacle of Academy Rugby League is only as strong as its roots and the relationship between our clubs and England Pathways is going from strength to strength.”

