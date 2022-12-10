Saddleworth’s 2022 Santa Dash breaks records

THIS YEAR’S Santa Dash through Saddleworth saw runners race to a record fundraising total.

More than 1,400 people donned the familiar red and white costume to take part in the run on Saturday, December 3.

And after the dust settled and the sound of ‘ho ho ho’ went away, the cash being counted reached an amazing £15,000 for charity and worthy causes.

Runners went around the area on either a two kilometre or five kilometre route as the Santa Dash, organised by Saddleworth Round Table, was in its eighth year.

And event lead Ed Burbidge said: “We’d like to thank everyone involved in what turned out to be an incredible event.

“From runners, to marshals, to the wider public themselves, all of you had your part in making the event so special.

“Your contributions will continue to support all the organisations that make Saddleworth a special place to live, as well as improving the lives of those less fortunate in the Oldham área.”

The Santa Dash was followed by the Christmas lights switch on, which took place later that evening with Friezland Brass Band and Father Christmas himself, then a fantastic firework show.

John Arthurs, Saddleworth Round Table Chairman, said: “This year our events have improved the lives of countless individuals.

“Whether it be supporting local people with disabilities to access the care they need, helping collect donations for the foodbank, or providing music for brass bands, we’ve been there and will be there for the people of Saddleworth”

Saddleworth Round Table would like to thank everyone involved in the event – particularly the Event Team at Oldham Council, who are always so helpful and supportive.

Saddleworth Nordic Walkers start the Santa Dash off in style. Carl Ennis Photography

The group’s first event of 2023 is its ‘Bao’rrells of Laughs’ comedy night on Friday, January 20, which has a south east Asian menu.

Tickets for the event at Lydgate’s White Hart Inn start at £15, or £20 with food and are available through the venue’s reception.

Anybody involved with local organisations or individuals in need of support are encouraged to contact Saddleworth Round Table through its website or by using Facebook and Twitter.

