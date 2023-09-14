Saddleworth’s artistic talent to be showcased in Gallery Oldham

FORTY talented artists from across Saddleworth will have their work on display during Gallery Oldham’s latest exhibition.

A wide range of styles and subjects will be on show in ‘Points of View’ by the Saddleworth Group of Artists.

It opens on Saturday, September 16, and runs until Saturday, December 2.

Some of the artwork will be for sale and many pieces will be instantly recognisable to locals – including The Demolition of Orb Mill, Waterhead by Philip Hughes and Annie Kenney by David Ralston.

The Saddleworth Group of Artists was formed in 1950 by Ellis Shaw, with fellow artists who had studied in evening classes at Oldham Art School.

Exhibitions were held in an old weaving loft in Uppermill, where Mottram home artist L.S. Lowry frequently visited.

In 1979, the artists were invited to exhibit in the new gallery extension at Saddleworth Museum – where they continue to hold its exhibitions twice a year and other meetings too.

The members of the group whose work will be on display are: Ted Bates, Janis Bowie, Helen Campbell, Peter Carter, Richard Clare, Andy Clark, Carol Davies, Mark Davies, Sheila Dewsbury, Pamela Durrans, Dave Edwards, Sean Edwards, Ron Etherington, Rachel Fish, Richard Gibbon, Gillian Haywood, Kristian Holbrook, Philip Hughes, Jay Johnson, Tricia Kenworthy, Gill Lees, John McCombs, Caroline McManus, Peter Stanaway, Jill Radford, David Ralston, Terry Richmond, David Robinson, Steve Stringer, Glynis Thorpe, Kevin Threlfall, Joyce Vick and Alan Willows.

Councillor Peter Dean, Cabinet Member for Communities and Culture, said: “We are really pleased to welcome the Saddleworth Group of Artists to Gallery Oldham.

“It’s good to see local talent being given an opportunity to show off their works to a wider audience.

“I’d urge people to go along and see the show – and you never know you might just see something that you want to hang on your living room wall at home.”

