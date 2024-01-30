Saddleworth’s Frank Rothwell approaching end of epic row – and cold Pot Noodles

FRANK Rothwell is closing in on the finish line of his epic row across the Atlantic Ocean.

And the Greenfield-based owner of Oldham Athletic FC is approaching the £200,000 mark as he raises funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Frank is within 500 nautical miles of completing his journey from the Canary Island of La Gomera to Antigua in the Caribbean.

It has not been without its trials, capsizing on a number of occasions, but according to race organisers, he is scheduled to reach the end on February 9.

Some teams have already completed what is dubbed the World’s Toughest Row but 73-year-old Frank – already the oldest person to row the Atlantic alone – sits eighth in the solo category.

Only three rowers doing the challenge individually remain on the water in front of him but while finishing will be another mindboggling feat having done it once before, in some ways it is already job done.

For the total raised in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK will have another £100,000 added as Iceland Food Charitable Foundation agreed to match fund up to six figures.

One question, though, is will his clothes be dry when he finishes after another capsizing.

He told the BBC: “All my clothes that were out got absolutely drenched right through.

“So I had to start tidying up again inside but I got it sorted in a couple of hours and we’re all up to scratch.

“I’m used to it now but I absolutely don’t regret it. I’m nearly at £200,000 and I’m not there yet – that’s to go towards finding a cure for Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“I’ve seen nothing, though. I’ve just seen a bird! I haven’t even seen an aeroplane.

“It’s called the World’s Toughest Row and it’s much harder for me than it was last time. I’m an old codger now so I suppose that doesn’t help.

“I’m a family man and I miss them like crazy.”

Frank also revealed an improvised dietary measure he has adopted as he does not boil water.

He added: “The idea with Pot Noodles is you put them in boiling water. Well I don’t do that so I just put them in normal cold water and leave them a bit longer.

“It’s just like having a cold curry in a morning.”

*YOU can donate to Frank’s appeal at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/frankrothwell.

