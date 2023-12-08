Saddleworth’s Kevin Sinfield hits fundraising target after completing Ultra 7 in 7 in 7

KEVIN Sinfield is back in Saddleworth and admits he will be trying to catch up on sleep after completing his Ultra 7 in 7 in 7 – and hitting his fundraising target.

But there will not be much time to look back and remember what physical challenge number four has done – it is straight bac to work.

The Grasscroft-based rugby league legend has topped £930,000, including Gift Aid, to his multi-million total in the name of friend and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow and the motor neurone disease community.

He completed seven marathons, plus an extra mile to signify how far those caring for people living with the condition go, in seven days in seven cities around Great Britain and Ireland in London on Thursday, December 7.

Less than 72 hours later, he will be back to his job as defence coach for England’s rugby union team by watching Sale take on French side Stade Francais.

The man who insists he is not an athlete said after completing the final leg from Twickenham to The Mall in London: “I’m at Sale against Stade Francais this weekend.

“It’s a really good game to start with and it’ll be great to see how the Sale boys go against them.

“At the moment, my feet and my right hamstring are aching the most but I think I got off pretty lightly.

“Battery-wise we’re all run down. There’s a fair bit of fatigue but it’s been worth every step.

“There was a lack of preparation as I was at the Rugby Union World Cup for five months. I ran a lot but didn’t do any real distance.

“And the weather was pretty brutal. We asked for the worst to come at us and we got it.”

Sinfield and his team featuring others from Saddleworth travelled back after the end of the Ultra 7 in 7 in 7.

They raised money for the MND Association, the Leeds Hospitals Charity for the Rob Burrow Centre for MND, the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, the Irish MND Association and the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, named after the late Scotland rugby union legend Doddie Weir, who raised awareness and funds while living with the condition.

Now challenge number four is over, thoughts have already turned to whether there will be a challenge number five?

Chances are there will be and Sinfield, 43, believes this event, which saw him run from Leeds to York, then in Cardiff, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Dublin, Brighton and London, provided ideas.

He added: “We’ve done four now, so we’ve an idea of what works and what doesn’t but this one has given us a prototype.

“Almost like a roadshow, where we can get out and see the MND community while combining runs and fundraising.

“I don’t think it’ll be too dissimilar ton what we’ve done but it’ll be pretty foolish to say straight away. It’s important we reflect and see where we are in a week or two.

“And taking the challenge around the country showed us what’s being done in other areas.

“Sometimes you under-estimate the work that’s gone on previously and what it’s meant to people in places like Brighton and London – MND doesn’t pick locations.

“What we found is wherever we’ve been, we’ve had unbelievable support, that needs to continue in some way, shape or form.

“I’m really conscious the team has out so much into the four we’ve done, I can’t do it on my own.

“I’ll never say never, there’s a big possibility we will go again. We’re all conscious of compassion fatigue but we’re really passionate about wanting to help the MND community.

“We want to raise the awareness and change how people feel about the MND community but if we’re really going to help them, we need to raise money to try and find a cure.”

