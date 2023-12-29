Saddleworth’s Kevin Sinfield insists CBE honour is the result of a team effort

ONE significant letter has dropped through a Grasscroft letterbox in recent weeks – the one telling Kevin Sinfield he has been honoured with a CBE.

The rugby league legend, now defence coach of England’s rugby union team, has had the recognition bestowed upon him in the New Year’s list.

His seemingly tireless raising of funds towards treatment of and awareness of motor neurone disease has seen his OBE upgraded.

This time it is extra special and friend and former team-mate Rob Burrow, in whose name he performs his challenges as he lives with the condition, has received the same and they hope to be at a joint investiture ceremony.

Sinfield completed his Ultra 7 in 7 in 7 – which saw him run seven marathons, plus an extra mile to signify how far people caring for those living with MND go, in seven days in seven cities around Great Britain and Ireland – earlier this month.

That saw him add another £1 million to his total and much-needed awareness of the condition, making it £15 million over four challenges and the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, when he carried his mate across the finish line.

And after being awarded an MBE in 2014 in recognition of his playing career then an OBE in 2021 after starting his work for those impacted by MND, he is now at the highest level.

There have been many calls for him to be knighted, which would make his ‘Sir’ nickname real.

Bring typically modest, though, he said: “When you think what we have done over the last few years, it is not about getting honours, it is about the MND community.

“I feel like I’m the one getting singled out but it’s been a real team effort from everybody. I can’t do it on my own, I need everybody to do their bit and it’s been an incredible journey.

“I certainly was not expecting the award and this has never been about any recognition, this is about raising money and awareness for the MND community and for fighting for Rob so I feel very humbled by the whole thing.

“And I think it is really special that Rob has been recognised again.

“The bravery and courage he and his amazing family have shown as he is fighting MND is wonderful – to open the front door and to show the world what it’s like to live with it, he’s been incredible.

“I think the whole family has shown us all what a great family look like and they’ve been so inspirational.”

Sinfield, 43, is joined as a CBE by Burrow – awarded an MBE in 2021 in recognition for his work for the MND community after being diagnosed in 2019.

And after plans for them to receive their awards together two years ago were put off when the latter was taken ill, they hope to do it as a pair this time around.

Burrow has used living with the condition as a way of giving a voice to all those living with MND.

And after learning of his recognition, the 41-year-old said: “I am honoured to receive the CBE on behalf of the MND community.

“It is always pleasing to have another opportunity to bang the drum for the whole community and ensure that those living with MND are remembered, especially at this time of year.

“I would like to thank my wonderful wife Lindsey and my entire family for their support, without which I would be unable to do the campaigning work I have done for care and research to fight this terrible disease.

“I am particularly pleased that my good friend Kevin is also receiving a CBE. I hope Kevin and I can go to the palace together in the New Year to enjoy another special occasion together again.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

