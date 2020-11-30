Saddleworth’s Kevin Sinfield ready for marathon charity effort

SADDLEWORTH-BASED rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield is ready for one last challenge after a career of overcoming obstacles – all in the name of big pal Rob Burrow.

And the reaction of drivers he does not even know when he is out on training runs in the area rammed home just how good a cause he is doing seven marathons in seven days for.

The former Leeds Rhinos star, now their director of rugby, hopes to raise £77,777 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association – doing each marathon inside four hours.

Two will be local to the Grasscroft-based 40-year-old, three more will be around the greater Oldham area and two in the city where he is a hero.

7am tomorrow (Tues, December 1) sees Sinfield set off on his attempt and he revealed the local help in the form of Oldham East and Saddleworth MP Debbie Abrahams and support from the public.

Sinfield, who hopes to run 26 miles a day until next Monday, also revealed some of the training and how remembering the good times alongside Burrow will help him through.

He said: “I researched the training and I needed to do three marathons in three days, which I did at the end of October.

“But I’ve been out and about on my runs and even had drivers beep me and say they are following Rob’s story. I don’t even know them.

“The three in three was tough. Much of it was mentally getting my head right. Seven in seven will be a lot more difficult but there’s a reason why I’m doing it.

“Whereas the three in three was just getting out there for the sake of running, just to make myself tired and understand what I’ll feel like.

“That’s probably the best thing I’ve done. From reading up on it, I’m told the fifth will be the toughest.

“The team around me will be a huge part of it but obviously there’s Rob. I’ve built a friendship with Doddie Weir, met a number of MND sufferers and seen a number of stories.

“I won’t be dwelling on that, though. I’ll be celebrating the good times and memories I’ve had with Rob.

“When it gets a bit dark and I start to question, ‘What on earth am I doing?’ I’ll try and remember some of the good times and funny moments that Rob brought us.

“He’s been brilliant. He’s been so overwhelmed by the support from everybody. He’s funny but he can be shy and doesn’t crave the limelight.

“I was Rob’s captain for 13 years and you spend all those years trying to do what’s best for the team.

“Just because you’ve finished playing it doesn’t mean it stops there.

“When someone in that group falls on hard times and needs a hand, I’ll be at the forefront with the rest who absolutely think the world of him.”

Sinfield’s original plan was to begin in Scotland, with fellow MND sufferer and former Scotland rugby union international Weir starting and Burrow and former footballer Stephen Darby also getting involved, but Covid-19 restrictions scuppered that.

Then it was Leeds and the whole of Greater Manchester, including some rugby league grounds, but that altered again.

He will have a team around him, a couple of runners and a couple on bikes, while a lot of planning and permissions were needed – everyone involved was also tested on Friday.

To the point where Mrs Abrahams and Leeds Council’s boss Tom Riordan and leader Cllr Judith Blake worked to get clearance.

The training has pretty much been done but he joked, ‘We’ve tried to avoid hills,’ which is impossible in Saddleworth, but as he added, ‘Some are steeper than others.’

He also quipped that he is glad Burrow’s squad number was seven and not a lot higher.

“We’ve had a bit of a joke about it,” Sinfield, who completed a marathon around Saddleworth in March, added. “Seven in seven is all around Rob’s squad number and I’m glad he didn’t have somewhere in the 20s.

“I have made that point to him. He keeps telling me he’d do stuff for me, I know he would but when I saw him recently I did say, ‘Would you have done 13 in 13 for me?’

“He didn’t answer but he did start laughing.”

Sinfield, who has already raised almost £40,000, has also been joined by fellow former team-mates Jamie Peacock, Barrie McDermott, Keith Senior, Kylie Leuluai, Danny McGuire, Brett Delaney, Chev Walker and Ryan Bailey in fundraising.

*KEVIN Sinfield’s ‘7 in 7’ takes place from December 1-7. To donate funds to the effort, click online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sinfield-7-in-7.

