Saddleworth’s MP and borough’s Mayor speak against Assisted Dying Bill

SADDLEWORTH’S MP and Oldham’s Mayor are united in their belief against the controversial Assisted Dying Bill.

330 MPs voted in favour of the proposed legislation, with 275 opposing in the free vote on Friday, November 29.

Under what has been put forward by Labour’s Kim Leadbeater MP, terminally ill adults with less than six months to live would get the right to die once the request has been signed off by two doctors and a high court judge.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves voted in favour alongside prominent Conservatives Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt.

Those voting against included Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, health secretary Wes Streeting and business secretary Jonathan Reynolds, whose Stalybridge and Hyde constituency borders Saddleworth.

And the area’s parliamentary representative, Debbie Abrahams, outlined her stance, although illness meant she could not cast her vote.

She said: “It is vital that as an MP I continue to consider the views that people hold on this important matter as well update myself with the latest evidence available.

“I have been contacted by hundreds of constituents on this issue and they have shared a wide range of views on both sides of the debate, as well as their own personal experiences.

“I have a number of concerns. Primarily I’m concerned that if the bill was approved, society would have accepted that under certain circumstances the state will assist someone to die.

“Although it limits this to someone who is terminally ill with six months left to live, the principle for the state to assist someone to die would have been accepted.

“As we have seen in Canada and Belgium, this has led to additional groups of people being deemed eligible for an assisted death.

“As societal attitudes change, I believe there may be additional pressure felt by different groups, for example disabled people.

“I believe that the debate around the bill has highlighted the poor stole of palliative care and for me, we need to put our efforts into improving end of life care.

“I would like to see much more widespread access to high-quality, pain-free palliative and end of life care.

“People deserve dignity in dying and each person nearing the end of their life should feel reassured and safe in the knowledge they will receive the very best care.”

The MPs views are backed by Oldham Mayor and GP Dr Chauhan, who has lived experience.

He said: “As a local representative and GP, I believe we are failing in our responsibility to those living with critical illnesses.

“My view is shaped by my own experiences, having lost my wife to cancer earlier this year.

“Watching her fight to stay with us, far beyond doctors’ estimations, was extremely difficult. Supporting her in those final days, I recognise that death can bring peace to the individual, but only with the appropriate support.

“As a society, we are far from providing the best possible care for patients. Diverting critical investment away from that service to facilitate death is counterproductive.

“What we are hearing – and seeing ourselves – is that the NHS is under huge strain. Over a third of cancer patients are waiting more than two months to receive their first round of treatment.

“The Assisted Dying Bill is only going to increase that number, not to save lives, but to help people die. This gives healthcare professionals a legal minefield to navigate, and one which they will understandably be at pains to get right.

“It is clear many people with critical illnesses are not getting the quality of care they deserve, but potentially encouraging them to end their lives is not the answer.

“Asking people in the final stages of life to make such a decision requires them to be sound of mind.

“The reality of that position is the stresses it brings could cause the most cognisant of people to make the wrong call, not least due to the consistent struggle for our NHS and social care services to meet mounting demand.

“Many of the issues raised in favour of the Bill – family dependency, lack of resources, dignity, and pain relief – could be better solved through an improved health and social care service. If we choose a different route for fixing them, I fear this would be difficult to reverse.

“I am reminded of something my daughter said, ‘Often when you have nothing left to lose you have everything left to gain.’”

Now the bill has been voted through, it will go to a public bill committee of MPs and if agreed, it will return to the House of Commons at the report stage and a third reading.

If voted through, it will go to the House of Lords before eventually being sent to the King for royal assent.

Even if it is received, the vast majority of it will not come into effect at this stage. Instead, it will come into force either two years after royal assent or at an earlier date appointed by the health secretary.

A further process of policy making will also have to take place in the Department of Health and Social Care should the bill pass because a number of decisions required for operation of the bill are delegated to the Secretary of State.

