Saddleworth’s Nines battle bravely but beaten by Brooksbank

DEBUTANT Ewan Gadesby scored Saddleworth School’s only try having borrowed his PE teacher’s boots as the Year 9 rugby league team put up a gallant fight against Brooksbank Academy.

The team was a credit to themselves and the PE department in the friendly encounter, despite losing 24-4, as they came across exceptionally athletic and well coached opponents from Halifax.

Ewan, who borrowed Mr Fryer’s rugby boots, has now been named the Fryer Flyer as a consequence of the ‘Jimmy Grimble’s boots’ effect!

The players of both teams represented their schools admirably and great credit must be given to the Saddleworth side for keeping to their task until the final whistle sounded.

