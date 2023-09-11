Saddleworth’s Olympic spirit produces brilliant show

TO SAY competitive spirit was flowing as the Saddleworth Village Olympics (SVO) got underway would be somewhat of an understatement.

And the hundreds of athletes were given a message, from this you can go on to bigger things.

Children are representing their villages in 154 contests across 13 different sports until September 24.

Saddleworth School in Diggle saw the opening ceremony and England Under-21 netballer Hannah Diamond declare the games open.

She also told them how she recalled taking part for her home village at the SVO in 2010 as she ‘grew up across the field.’

Now, Hannah is president of Birmingham University’s netball club and has made it to international level in the sport.

“You can find out what you’re good at by taking part,” she told the seven assembled teams.

As well as competitive spirit, pride in the villages was also abundant as the children chanted their names as their teams – Uppermill, Dobcross, Delph and Denshaw, Diggle, Greenfield, LGFG – Lydgate, Grasscroft, Friezland and Grotton and SASL – Scouthead, Austerlands, Springhead and Lees – paraded on to the main arena.

It was also a testament to the organising committee as SVO chairman Stephen Hewitt – who went from seven-year-old competitor to coach to Diggle team leader to the man in charge – said at the 28th opening ceremony on Saturday, September 9: “It’s bigger and better. Mornings like this make all the hard work worth it.

“This event doesn’t just happen, the committee and I have been working hard since April but without you I’d be talking to an empty field.

“It’s difficult to remember, given the scale of the games, the entire event is organised and run by a large group of dedicated volunteers who work tirelessly to try and make them as fun, inclusive and safe as possible.

“We simply couldn’t run it without them.”

Several of the SVO’s sponsors had stalls at the ceremony and given the weather it was little surprise to see the coffee stalls prove popular with parents and the ice cream van a hit.

Immediately after the ceremony, the action started at Saddleworth School, with the junior and senior categories in athletics and tug of war taking place.

But events will take place across the area, including Saddleworth Swimming Pool, Pasis Academy, Leesbrook, Saddleworth Rangers ARLFC, Greenfield Cricket Club and Tame Valley Tennis and Squash Club.

And you can be sure, memories will be made until the junior football kings (and queens) are crowned in the SVO’s final event.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

