Saddleworth’s OMRT assists in quarry incident

SADDLEWORTH-BASED Oldham Mountain Rescue Team leapt into action after it was called out to help in a quarry incident.

On the evening of Sunday, November 12, the Greenfield crew received an urgent request for assistance from the North West Ambulance Service.

They were needed to help with the evacuation of a young female who was suffering from a medical condition in Newhey Quarry, close to Huddersfield Road.

Paramedics were already on scene but the nature of the location meant they identified that the best way out would be in one of the trained service’s 4×4 vehicles.

After accessing the quarry, rescuers managed to drive straight to the casualty site. She was then loaded into the vehicle and driven back down to the waiting NWAS ambulance for further assessment.

A total of 15 OMRT personnel were involved for just over 1 hour 30 minutes.

