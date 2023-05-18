Saddleworth’s Round Table are back in the Barn, but for Bingo!

AFTER four years Band in a Barn is back but not as you’ve seen it before!

Following the success of Big Stu’s Bouncing Bingo, Saddleworth Round Table are proud to present BARNYARD BINGO!

With the barn doors opening at 6pm the drinks will be flowing and you can enjoy some music and entertainment in the Saddleworth sunshine!

Barnyard Bingo takes place at Doctor House Farm, Scouthead on June 10

Tickets are £20 per person and are selling fast! Get yours now! Group bookings available – 8 for £150. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/barnyard-bingo-tickets-579616166557?fbclid=IwAR28KXyjj95v95h4CRgsazCogQaHSVKg6O92H_TXhwRAlwylzkel_0IeJuA

