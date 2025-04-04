Saddleworth’s School Street scheme hailed as a success

A PIONEERING Saddleworth scheme to try and make schools safer for children from motorists has been hailed as a success.

Now School Streets are set to spread across the area and beyond.

Hey with Zion Primary School and St Edward’s RC Primary School in Lees introduced the scheme at the start of the current academic year.

It was the first School Street in Greater Manchester to use ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras to enable safe travel to and from school, setting a new standard for the region.

Now the results are clear, with fewer cars around the school gates – down 21 per cent at Hey with Zion and 33 per cent at St Edward’s.

Active travel has doubled, with more families choosing to walk, scoot, or use park and stride to get to school.

‘Park and stride’ has increased by just over a quarter, with many parents parking further away and walking the rest of the way, helping to cut down on traffic near the school.

And there are fewer penalty notices being given out as families adjust to the restrictions.

A survey of parents also found 65 per cent support keeping the School Street and 63 per cent would encourage other schools to try it.

One parent said: “It’s now safer to walk to school

“We’ve always walked, but now it feels better.”

Another added: “It has encouraged me to walk more, which is good.”

Now Oldham Council is reviewing recommendations to make the School Street permanent, which will include upgrades to Beckett Street – which runs close to both Hey with Zion and St Edward’s – to improve safety.

Its data shows a 20 per cent increase in car use there during peak times, with about 50 drivers using the street for school drop-off and pick-up.

Parents have raised concerns about the traffic on Beckett Street, now further action may be taken.

For the time being, the authority has urged people to use parking facilities further out and walk the rest of the way, for example at Aldi on Athens Way or at Springhead Football Club.

However, leader of Oldham Council, Cllr Arooj Shah, has hailed the scheme and told how it may spread.

She said: “We want to bring School Streets to more schools across the borough, helping to make school journeys safer and healthier for families.

“The positive feedback we’ve received in Lees shows that this campaign is working, and we’re excited to expand it to more communities across Oldham.

“The success of the Lees School Street is really encouraging, and we hope more schools in the borough will follow this example, helping to create safer, healthier and more sustainable travel options for children and their families.”

