Saddleworth’s Sheep make big noise at Battle of the Bands

A SADDLEWORTH band has taken to the stage at an iconic Manchester venue to prove it is one of the area’s best.

Sheep in Wolves Clothing, made up of Saddleworth School pupils, did their thing in the final of the Battle of the Bands at Manchester Academy.

And the five-piece metal group, influenced by bands such as Black Sabbath and Megadeth, certainly made an impression as they were just pipped to the title by Shoehorn, who come from Bury.

Sheep in Wolves Clothing – made up of Isabelle Fox, Lorien Brennan-Holmes, Dobcross’ Ptolemy Gladwin, Delph’s Caleb Potter-Williams and Daisy Jackson – have been performing together for the past two years.

They were chosen to represent Oldham having won the qualifying heat held by Oldham Music Service at Whittles before Christmas.

And bassist Daisy told the audience: “I have been coming to the Academy to watch bands since I was seven with my dad and to be able to play on stage is a dream come true.”

The annual event, hosted by Greater Manchester Music Hub, is a celebration of the pop and rock music that is being created in schools and academies, with many of the bands performing their own material.

All nine acts that performed on Sunday, March 17, were of the highest standard and Oldham’s band performed like true professionals.

Professor Andy Stott, leader of the Popular Music Course at the Royal Northern College of Music, judged the event and was impressed with the skill set of the band.

Andy Wilson, of Oldham Music Service who accompanied the band to the gig and supported them through the competition, said: “For young people to have this opportunity and perform at a venue that has played host to the biggest names in the music industry is inspirational for all involved.

“I am very proud of Sheep in Wolves Clothing. I am sure we are going to hear much more from them in the future.”

