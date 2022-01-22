Sally’s short tales give insight into life stories

WHEN you have spent a lifetime developing a passion and talent for the written word, there must be no prouder achievement than to become a published author.

This is precisely what Sally Nicol, an Occupational Therapist who works with the Crisis Enablement Team as well as alongside Age UK Oldham, has achieved.

Having previously received much praised for her poetry and short stories, Sally decided to take the plunge and put together a compilation of short stories, many inspired by people she has met and situations she has experienced in her working and personal life.

‘A Model Wife’ and other tales bring to life the characters she has meticulously created, inspired by the nature of crisis her day-to-day working life is entwined in – a wife breaking free of her shackles; an elderly lady trapped by dementia at a time of great trauma; men, young and old, filled with regret and repression; childhood wounds resolved through forgiveness or malevolence.

The collection of stories makes it perfectly suited to losing yourself in its pages for short or long periods.

As well as realising one of her own dreams, Sally is using her talent to benefit others as she is donating the money from the sales of her book to Age UK Oldham.

She has been impressed by the range of what they do and their commitment to go above and beyond to help older people.

Donna Speat, PIP Advisor for the Crisis Enablement Team, works closely with Sally and together they have improved the lives of many older people across Oldham.

Donna said: “The work we do is priceless to the people we meet on a daily basis.

“Sally’s donation will help towards our Housing Support and Crisis Fund which the team access on a regular basis to be able to supply beds, food packages or Age UK Oldham’s meal service, mobility aids, HandyVan jobs or any other services they may need.

“We can’t thank her enough for being so thoughtful but also for the help she gives us via her role in the team. Our partnerships are invaluable and make it possible for us to help more people in our community.”

• If you need any support or advice for anyone aged 50 years or above, contact Age UK Oldham on

0161 633 0213 or visit www.ageukoldham.org.uk

• The book is available to purchase on Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/4ejm36k6

