Same amazing College, fresh new look – Oldham Sixth Form rebrand welcomed

OLDHAM Sixth Form College has launched a new brand that marks its 28-year evolution into its current position as one of the country’s leading sixth form providers.

The college offers more than 50 A Levels and BTECs/CTECs – the widest range of Level 3 courses.

It was also selected as one of just 50 national providers to launch the new T Level pathway. This is a qualification equivalent to A Levels but designed with business leaders to prepare students for the world of work.

Under the stewardship of the Pinnacle Learning Trust, it is the only sixth form college in the country to have been awarded the status of Associate Research School, meaning it is part of a unique network that focuses on developing the best teaching practice.

And its rebrand has been welcomed by the local community, including students and graduates.

Suzannah Reeves, Associate Principal, commented: “OSFC is unrecognisable from the college that opened almost 30 years ago.

“We now have four state-of-the-art buildings in the heart of Oldham, including our unrivalled OSFC Regional Science Centre, and we are at the forefront of providing a contemporary education fit for the modern world.

“We don’t stand still but evolve to meet the needs of today’s students.

“Our new brand signals another step in our journey to ensuring they have the pathways available to fulfil their potential.”

OSFC’s forward-thinking approach to education puts its students in a position to take advantage of this.

More than 80 per cent of its students go on to university. Over the last five years, 20 per cent of students have gone to Russell group universities, including Oxford and Cambridge and many others to apprenticeships or straight into fantastic employment opportunities.

Find out more: https://www.osfc.ac.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

