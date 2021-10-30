Santa Claus is coming to town!

SADDLEWORTH’S streets will be filled with festive runners once more as the Santa Dash returns on December 4.

The popular event, organised by Saddleworth Round Table, took place virtually in 2020 but is back in Uppermill park for 2021, starting at 12noon.

Participants can choose between the 2km or 5km route, taking them on a scenic tour around the area and the back into the village centre for the finish.



Tickets have been fixed at the 2019 rate of £15 for adults and £5 for children. Your ticket includes a Santa suit (hat only for children), running number and medal.

There will also be festivities in the park including stalls and food vendors, with plenty of mulled wine and local beer at the bar.

Book your spot in the Santa Dash now via Eventbrite: https://tinyurl.com/5b22frmn

Cllr Max Woodvine and Cllr Luke Lancaster complete the Santa Dash Santa Dash at pots and pans

• Market stall applications are welcome for this year’s Saddleworth Santa Dash and Winter Wonderland in Uppermill on Saturday, December 4.

Applications are open to all types of quality businesses wanting to sell to Christmas shoppers on an outdoor market stall.

If you are interested, send a direct message to Saddleworth Round Table via Facebook or Twitter. The application deadline is October 31.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

