Santa Dash and Winter Wonderland set to bring sell-out festive fun

UP TO 1,800 festive figures could be running the streets of Uppermill as this year’s Santa Dash looks set to be another sell-out event.

The annual occasion, organised by Saddleworth Round Table, invites participants of all ages to tackle the 2km or 5km route on Saturday, December 2, dressed in your best Santa gear.

And the family-fun event is proving as popular as ever, with the first wave of tickets sold out already.

The second wave is now on sale at £17.50 for adults and £6 for children, which includes a Santa suit, hat and finishers medal. There will be a later third wave costing £20 for adults and £6 for children.

The day’s fun kicks off at 12noon with a Winter Wonderland of market stalls and refreshments in the King George V playing fields and car park, as well as the pre Dash build up with Elliot Eastwick co-ordinating the on-stage line up.

Then the Santa Dash sets off at 2pm from the park. Participants can take on the 5km route from Uppermill, into Greenfield round the bridal path and back, or opt for the easier 2km route (you can decide on the day).

Post Dash fun continues with the annual Christmas lights switch-on and Santa parade down the village high street from 4pm, culminating with firework at 5.30pm.

There will be music throughout and into the evening, and festive drinks, wine, beer, food and treats available to buy from local stalls.

Saddleworth Round Table is looking for four club partners for this year’s Santa Dash. If a club puts forward a team of 30-100 entrants, Table will return at least 50 per cent of the ticket price after the dash.

And a representative from each club will be invited to a special funding meeting in January or February next year where they can request further funding for a particular initiative.

Round Table would welcome a gofundme page for each of the clubs to invite sponsorship of the participants in this year’s event.

For more information, contact Round Table via their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SaddleworthRT or speak with Andy Rothwell: 07882 140010.

Round Table is welcoming market stall applications for this year’s Winter Wonderland. Open to all types of quality businesses as well as local community groups or charities wanting to raise money for their causes.

Please be aware this is a winter event and recommended for those that have suitable gazebos with sides.

If you are interested, contact Saddleworth Round Table via Facebook or Twitter.

Application deadline is October 14, 2023.

