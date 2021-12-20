Santas Dash floods Uppermill High Street despite downpours

UPPERMILL High Street was awash with nearly 1,400 runners of all ages who pulled on their trainers for this year’s Santa Dash despite heavy downpours.

The popular event returned to the village in December after taking place virtually in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Setting off from the park, participants chose between the 2km or 5km route, taking them on a scenic tour to Greenfield and then back into Uppermill Square for the finish.

Every runner pulled on their bright red Santa suits and there were even some four-legged friends joining in the fun.

Saddleworth Round Table said: “It wasn’t the weather we wanted, but the Santas showed once again why The Dash is the area’s best loved Christmas event.

“The amazing spectacle returned after being mothballed in 2020, and its only down to each and every attendee that makes this work. So THANK YOU!

“More thanks to our group of sponsors whose kind donations mean we can organise this and makes sure there’s a pot which we can then use to help local good causes.

“Lastly a special little thanks to our vice chairman John Arthurs, a relentless energy which is the lifeblood of this and many of our events.”

Santa Dash 2021 winners:

2km

Boy – Jack Leon

Girl – Isabel Fahey

Male – Jonny Fielding

Female – Julia O’Toole-Nield

5km

Boy – Reuben Green

Girl – Emily Hohmann

Male – Ben Quigley

Female – Egle Blazauskiene

