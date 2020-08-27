Sauced and sourced: New food and drink business looking to taste success

A NEW business has been launched to bring the best of locally sourced food and drink directly to your door at just the click of a few buttons.

Sauced Here Pennine takes its inspiration from an item broadcast on BBC’s Countryfile programme earlier this year.

Little Owl Farm at Grains Bar, McLintock’s Dairy in Denshaw and Defiance Gin based in Lees are among suppliers signed up for the venture founded by Steve Claxton.

“I have been down to farmers’ markets and I was aware there are a lot of great suppliers of artisan food in the area,” explained Grotton-based Steve.

“I was also conscious there was no single way for a customer to get this stuff delivered as a single order.

“Some businesses have a delivery service. But if you are the customer there is no way of replicating what you might do with in a supermarket and buy a basket of produce.”

Now with Sauced Here Pennine, customers can avail themselves of free delivery for produce from meat to milk, fish to fruit, cake to cheese and much more.

Steve added: “Recent events have seen a huge increase in the popularity of smaller local businesses.

“Supporting local farmers and businesses is really important, especially with an impending national recession.

“We want people to continue to conveniently enjoy the amazing produce available on our doorstep.

“The service is making plenty of delivery slots available for all, during daytime and evening hours, as well as at weekends.

“All delivery fees have been removed for those in need and these will be kept free of charge for as long as possible.” Steve turned the germ of an idea into reality after discovering the launch by Luke Osborne of Sauced Here in the Hope Valley area of Derbyshire.

“I made contact with Luke and we agreed to collaborate and get something going here,” explained Steve.

“It will take time to get this going but from a suppliers’ point of view there is goodwill towards the service and recognition that something like this just hasn’t existed before.”

Orders can be taken online or over the phone. More information is available online:

pennine.saucedhere.co.uk

