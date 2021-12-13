School builders help with hospice works

THE construction company building the new Saddleworth School in Diggle has taken on an £8,000 project to help Dr Kershaw’s Hospice in Royton.

Tilbury Douglas has carried out repair works at the hospice, including removal of vegetation, repairs and repointing to brickwork panels/pillars, and removal of existing timber fencing panels, replace with new and stain.

Year 10 and Year 7 students from Saddleworth School council visited to see the work and help with the final installation of the new fence.

Kabir Salihi, Project Manager from Tilbury Douglas attended with Claire Thompson and Angela Reece from the Community and Operations Team at Saddleworth School.

They met staff and were given a tour of the hospice’s new facilities outside that included a new 12-bed ward for patients with life-limiting illnesses.

“If a patient’s first view of the hospice is one of a dilapidated, exterior fence, think what impression that would give of the place where they are entrusting their care,” said a Hospice spokesperson.

“Funding is limited, especially in the current climate. Thanks to this assistance you’ll be part of our patients’ and families’ experience and care journey.”

