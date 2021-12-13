School musicians bring carols to the community

THE musicians of the Saddleworth School are raring to go this December and bring carols to the community.

Head of Music, Garrath Beckwith, has planned number of events for this festive season both in the school and in local venues.

“Following the disappointment of not being able to host events and spread some festive cheer last Christmas, we are really relishing the opportunity this December,” he said.

“We would love to see as many friends, old and new, and family members as possible supporting our talented young musicians out in the local community.

“Alongside our school-based performances, we have two community performances in Saddleworth this December.

“In collaboration with Diggle Hotel landlord Billy Buckley, we are delighted to announce a new festive event at there from 12noon to 2pm on Wednesday, December 15 (free to attend)

“Please join us for some traditional Christmas music at a spot of lunch at the Diggle Hotel, a warm and festive welcome awaits.

“We hope to welcome as many members of the Diggle community as possible – everyone is welcome to join us for some early Christmas cheer.

“It would be absolutely lovely to meet some of the local Diggle community before we move into our new school in 2022.”

The second community event will be the annual festive community performance in Uppermill on Friday, December 17 (free to attend).

Mr Beckwith added: “Our talented brass musicians and soloists will entertain the local community and we invite friends, old and new, and family members to celebrate the start of Christmas with us on the last day of the school term.

“It really is the most wonderful time of the year, and we hope the community will come out and support our talented young musicians.”

There will also be a couple of events at Saddleworth School in the main hall.

On Tuesday, December14 is Saddleworth’s Got Talent, featuring the school’s fantastic musical soloists.

7pm start (doors open at 6.30pm). Tickets £3 each, available via ParentPay. Refreshments available.

Then on Thursday, December 16 is a Christmas Concert with carols and festive music performed by the students.

This will be the last ever concert at Saddleworth School in Uppermill before the move to Diggle so come along to be part of this historic event.

7pm start (doors open at 6.30pm). Tickets £5 each, available via ParentPay (only 150 available to book early to avoid disappointment).

DIGGLE COMMUNITY CAROLS

Wednesday, December 15, 12noon – 2pm

The Diggle Hotel, Station Houses, Diggle, OL3 5JZ

UPPERMILL COMMUNITY CAROLS

Friday, December 17, 9am – 9.45am Caffe Grande Abaco

10am – 11am Lower Hall, Uppermill Civic Hall

11.30am – 12noon Kenworthy Gardens

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

