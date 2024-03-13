Schoolchildren encouraged to submit short stories for Manchester Airport’s second ‘Little Book of Travel Tales’

MANCHESTER Airport is calling on schools across the North to get involved in its ‘Little Book of Travel Tales’, which will collect children’s poems, short stories and illustrations on the subject of travel, and will be distributed to youngsters travelling through the airport this summer.

The ‘Little Book of Travel Tales’ returns for 2024 after a successful launch last year, and schools entering the competition this year will be in with a chance of winning a special visit to the airport and a contribution to their school library, as well as seeing their pupils’ work in print.

Pupils’ work should focus on one of the following themes;

People at airports

Aeroplanes­

Flying ­

Travelling

Holidays

Different countries / cultures

Working in an airport

Stories and poems submitted should be 500 words or fewer and clearly labelled with the school name, teacher’s name, pupil’s first name, initial of their surname, and age. Teachers should register online here and then post their top 10 entries to Joanna Jackson (Education Manager), Olympic House, Manchester Airport, M90 1QX. Submissions should be made by Friday, May 24.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

