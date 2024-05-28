A YOUNG girl’s impressive design has been chosen as the new logo of a community group keeping three areas in and around Saddleworth free of litter.

LSG Litter Heroes, which formed around two years ago, go out every month between March and November to tidy up Lees, Springhead and Grotton.

They decided to launch a logo competition as a fun way to find an identity for the group and simultaneously get schoolchildren more involved in looking after the areas they live in.

After receiving a healthy number of entries from across the primary schools in the three areas, the winner was designed by Amelia in Year 3 at St Thomas’ Leesfield CE Primary in Lees.

She was chosen by the LSG Litter Heroes admins, including Paul Fisher and Karen Jakeman who help to run the group.

The logo already has pride of place on the LSG Litter Heroes Facebook group and on hi-vis jackets, while there are also plans for it to be included on key rings, mugs and other branded items.

Explaining more about the competition, Paul told the Independent: “We initially set it over the February half term for kids to design their logos and we got some really good entries.

“Amelia, the winner of the competition, went on our Facebook group and did her own research as a Year 3 pupil which was fantastic. She created not one but three designs. We’d like to thank Chad at Q Print for working on the logo and bringing Amelia’s design to life.

“For her prize, she got a hi-vis jacket with her winning logo and name on, a litter pick, a few resin bookmarks, a book token, an LSG Litter Heroes mug with her name on it and I threw in some sachets of hot chocolate for her.

“When we went into the school assembly, we gave some encouragement to the children to get involved and get their parents to join the group.”

The group have benefitted from a Local Improvement Fund grant through Oldham Council, which has enabled the new logo to be added to hi-vis jackets, as well as fund new litter hoops, litter pickers and gloves.

The first two litter picks of 2024 in Grotton and Lees have proved successful, with not even the rain stopping the group from collecting plenty of rubbish.

If you’d like to join the next litter pick, it’s taking place in Springhead from 10am on Saturday, May 11. You can get stuck in for a couple of hours – a meeting point will be confirmed nearer the time.

People can bring their own gloves and a litter pick if they have one. If not, they will be provided, as well as bags, and the rubbish will be collected at the end.

For latest updates and to be part of the LSG Litter Heroes community, join the Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/265755342002492

