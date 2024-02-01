Season-opening French film will take your fancy

FRENCH film nights will continue to be a familiar and regular fixture in Oldham this year.

The Little French Cinema has announced its return for a fourth season throughout 2024.

The films are shown in French with English subtitles in the Performance Space at Oldham Library, on Greaves Street. They always begin promptly at 7pm, with no advertisements or trailers.

The season will launch on Thursday, March 28, with a wine and nibbles reception from 6.15pm.

That will be followed by the screening of La Fille du Puisatier: The Well Digger’s Daughter.

Adapted from a novel by Marcel Pagnol, the story is set in the south of France and at the start of the Second World War.

Patricia, the youngest of the well digger’s daughters, is being courted by his middle-aged mate Felipe but she is captivated by Jacques, an unreliable younger man from an upwardly mobile bourgeois family.

The 2011 romantic drama stars Daniel Auteuil, who also directed the film which lasts around one hour and 47 minutes.

Tickets for any individual films throughout the season can be bought on Eventbrite for £4, plus a booking fee, at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/the-little-french-cinema-18502192039

A limited number of tickets will be available on the door for £5.

Season tickets to watch all six films are available for £25. To pre-book, call 07742 982 632 or you can pay in cash on the opening night.

